BRIEF-Fitch says demonetisation may delay Indian bank asset-quality recovery
* Fitch - demonetisation may delay indian bank asset-quality recovery
CHENGDU, China, July 23 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he was closely watching China's economy and declines in the yuan as the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union dominated a gathering of the Group of 20 leading economies.
Speaking to reporters after the first day of the weekend meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, Aso said he had agreed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on the need for structural reform in China and transparency in the yuan currency.
Aso said excess currency volatility and disorderly moves would hurt the economy, underscoring the resolve to ensure stability in currency and financial markets.
Given that the yen has stabilised at around 106 yen to the dollar, however, Aso said he did not raise the issue of currencies in a bilateral meeting with Lew earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Fitch - demonetisation may delay indian bank asset-quality recovery
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Demonetisation is likely to push back the recovery in Indian banks' asset quality, given the disruptive impact that cash shortages have had on the country's large informal economy, Fitch Ratings says. Cash shortages caused by the demonetisation of large-denomination currency notes have affected the income of many borrowers - by holding back economic activity - and reduced their short-term repaym
* 2017 financial targets incude net interest margin of about 3.7 percent