BEIJING, Sept 5 Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday that Japan should "exercise caution in its words and deeds" on the South China Sea issue, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi and Abe met on the sidelines of a summit of G20 leaders in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)