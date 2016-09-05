HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe told the G20 summit on Monday that the issue of steel
overcapacity should be addressed by pressing ahead with
structural reforms based on market mechanisms, a senior
Japanese government spokesman said.
"Regarding overcapacity of steel and others, market
distortion by subsidies and export credit is the fundamental
problem... I would like to urge structural reforms based on
market mechanisms, while maintaining transparency," Abe was
quoted by Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda
as saying.
Abe also urged that freedom of navigation and overflight be
thoroughly observed according to law, Hagiuda said. He said
Japan has lodged a stern protest to North Korea over its latest
missile launches.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)