CHENGDU, China, July 24 Structural reforms are important to bolster economic growth and share the benefits broadly, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Sunday after a meeting of G20 ministers.

"Structural reforms are particularly critical, as recent IMF work shows that well-designed structural reforms can lift both short- and long-term growth and make it more inclusive," she said in a written statement.

Further trade liberalisation was also "crucial" to enhance productivity and global growth, she added, saying she welcomed the G20's determination to use "all policy tools...to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth". (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)