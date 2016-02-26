* Global growth prospects remain clouded in near term
* Structural reforms and supportive demand policies needed
* OECD head says there is deceleration of reforms
SHANGHAI, Feb 26 The Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) called on Friday on the
world's 20 biggest economies to step up the slowing pace of
reforms to boost economic growth amid sluggish trade and weak
investment.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the 20
biggest economies, the G20, are meeting in Shanghai over the
weekend to address the weaker global growth outlook.
"Global growth prospects remain clouded in the near term,
with emerging-market economies losing steam, world trade slowing
down and the recovery in advanced economies being dragged down
by persistently weak investment," the OECD said.
"The case for structural reforms, combined with supporting
demand policies, remains strong to sustainably lift productivity
and the job creation," said the OECD report, prepared for the
G20 meeting.
The organisation has a task of monitoring reforms in the G20
to help the group deliver on its pledge from 2014 that they will
increase global economic growth by 2 percentage points by 2018
through a series of coordinated structural adjustments to their
economies.
At the time, all G20 countries together pledged to deliver
some 800 reforms in total, but their implementation is lacking,
the head of the OECD Angel Gurria told a news conference on the
sidelines of the G20 meeting.
"Just at the time when we need it more, when we need to
accelerate reform, there is a deceleration of reform," Gurria
said. "The question is how do we get the appetite, the
conviction for the reform process going."
"The problem is it is not happening, even that 2 percent we
agreed on is not happening," Gurria said. "That is something we
are very worried about."
The OECD said that the pace of reform was generally higher
in Southern European countries like Italy and Spain, than among
Northern European countries. Outside Europe, the reform leaders
were Japan, China, India and Mexico.
The slower-than-expected growth, especially in the world's
second-biggest economy China, has added to uncertainty and
volatility on financial markets, as ultra low or even negative
interest rates have not provided the expected growth stimulus
yet, but have already reduced returns on investment.
"Financial markets are increasingly volatile as capital
searches for both yield and safety," the OECD said.
"Getting back to healthy and inclusive growth calls for
urgent policy response, drawing on monetary, fiscal, and
structural policies working together," the report said.
G20 financial leaders will discuss on Friday and Saturday
how to better coordinate their policy response by trying to
identify which policy areas and which countries still had room
for manoeuvre to do more.
"This 2016 Going for Growth report underscores the
importance of synergies among policies in designing policy
packages," the OECD said.
Germany, with a fiscal surplus, a huge current account
surplus of more than 8 percent of GDP and relatively low
investment, is likely to be asked to step up spending, G20
officials said.
