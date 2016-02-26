(Adds background and quotes)
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI Feb 26 The New Development Bank
established by the BRICS emerging nations plans to invest in
infrastructure projects in those countries and is considering
hydropower and electricity investments, Russian Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said.
Siluanov, speaking in Shanghai where central bank governors
and finance ministers were meeting for a G20 conference, also
said the bank is considering the possibility of allowing more
members.
"We will mainly be investing in infrastructure projects,
energy, with a priority on green energy developments," he said,
adding that some funding will be raised "in national currencies,
in national markets to finance projects in the member states".
Vladimir Kazbekov, vice president of the New Development
Bank, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference that the
bank may be looking at science or high-technology projects in
the future.
A press release distributed by the bank said the bank plans
to employ about 100 staff globally by the end of 2016, with its
first regional office to open in Johannesburg.
The bank received an 'AAA' institutional rating from
domestic credit rating agencies and has appointed Bank of China
and China Development Bank as rating advisers. Standard
Chartered and Goldman Sachs have been appointed as advisers for
international ratings, according to the release.
