HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia's relations with Japan were not contingent upon Tokyo's stance on the crisis in Ukraine, where Russia's role prompted the EU and the United States to impose punitive sanctions on Moscow.
Putin was addressing a news conference at the close of a G20 summit in China. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).