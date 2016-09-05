MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia and Saudi Arabia are currently discussing concrete parameters of an oil output freeze deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Monday after talks with his Saudi Arabia counterpart.

"We have agreed with Saudi Arabia energy minister on joint actions aimed at stabilising situation on the oil market. We consider a production freeze the most efficient tool, concrete parameters are being discussed at the moment," Novak said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)