SHANGHAI Feb 26 Germany's Minister of Finance
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that the expansive fiscal and
monetary policies implemented by governments to spur growth
might have laid the foundation of the next economic crisis.
Those debt-financed fiscal policies and accommodative
monetary policies had been only moderately successful in
promoting growth, with public and private debt levels in the
world now too high, Schaeuble said.
"Fiscal as well as monetary policies have reached their
limits. If you want the real economy to grow there are no
shortcuts which avoid reforms," Schaeuble said.
"Talking about further stimulus just distracts from the real
tasks at hand."
"We, therefore, do not agree on a G20 fiscal stimulus
package as some argue in case outlook risks materialise."
"The debt-financed growth model has reached its limits. It
is even causing new problems, raising debt, causing bubbles and
excessive risk taking, zombifying the economy".
Schaeuble was speaking at a conference held by the Institute
of International Finance in Shanghai in conjunction with a G20
meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers.
