By David Lawder
| CHENGDU, China July 23
CHENGDU, China July 23 The world's top economies
will work to tackle excess production capacity in steel and some
other industries, including government subsidies that have
distorted markets, G20 finance officials said on Saturday.
In a draft statement obtained by Reuters, the G20 finance
ministers and central bank governors meeting in China's
southwestern city of Chengdu said that excess capacity problems,
"exacerbated by a weak global economic recovery and depressed
market demand, have caused a negative impact on trade and
workers."
The document, which is still subject to change until a final
version, adopted the same language agreed by G20 trade ministers
on July 10.
Excess capacity in steel industry has been a hot-button
issue for many G20 countries this year amid a slowdown in global
demand that has led to a steel glut, layoffs and idled mills.
Officials from the United States and other countries have
accused China, which produces over half the world's steel, for
keeping too many steel plants afloat with subsidies and other
government support and allowing excess production to be dumped
onto world markets.
The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed hefty anti-dumping
and anti-subsidy duties against a number of Chinese steel
products in recent months, in some cases more than 250 percent
of the selling price. On Thursday, it levied duties of up to
25.6 percent on imports of cold-rolled flat steel used in cars
and appliances from Britain, Russia, India, Brazil and South
Korea.
G20 finance communiques in February and April made no
mention of the problem. The statement does not single out China
or any other country.
"We recognize that excess capacity in steel and other
industries is a global issue which requires collective
responses," the group said in its draft. "We also recognize that
subsidies and other types of support from governments or
government-sponsored institutions can cause market distortions
and contribute to global excess capacity and therefore require
attention."
The G20 will commit to enhance communication and cooperation
on the issue and "take effective steps to address the challenges
so as to enhance market function and encourage adjustment."
The G20 steel-making economies will participate in a steel
forum sponsored by the OECD in September and discuss the
feasibility of forming a global forum on overcapacity.
