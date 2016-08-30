WASHINGTON Aug 30 The successful conclusion of
the Trans Pacific Partnership trade talks remains the top
legislative item for the United States, a top economic adviser
to President Barack Obama said on Tuesday.
White House National Security Council adviser Christina
Segal-Knowles told a news conference ahead of the Sept. 4-5 G20
summit in China that talks on a trade pact with Europe were
still in progress, despite comments from France and Germany that
they were in doubt.
The Asian talks are stalled in Congress and both Democrat
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump have said they would
not approve the deal in its current form, if elected president
in November.
Segal-Knowles said corporate tax issues would be on the
G20's agenda in China, although when asked whether the European
Union's tax ruling on Apple Inc's deal with Ireland
would be discussed, she did not directly address the issue
facing the company.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Peter Cooney)