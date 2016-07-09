SHANGHAI, July 9 The global economic situation
is grim and major economies must lead the way in tackling
problems including sluggish growth and weak trade, China's trade
minister Gao Hucheng said on Saturday.
Gao made the remarks at the start of a two-day meeting of
trade ministers from G20 economies in Shanghai, as uncertainty
hangs over the outlook for a slow-growing global economy now
beset by post-Brexit reverberations.
The global economic recovery remained "complicated and
grim", Gao said.
"Global trade is dithering, international investment has yet
to recover to levels before the financial crisis, the global
economy has yet to find the propulsion for strong and
sustainable growth," he said.
"In the current circumstances, the international community
expects the G20 to show leadership in resolving the prominent
problems we are facing and inject impetus for recovery and
growth."
In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2016
global growth forecast for the fourth time in a year, to 3.2
percent from 3.4 percent, amid weakening global demand and
geopolitical risks. A fifth straight global growth mark down by
the IMF looks almost certain.
The World Trade Organization expects 2016 to be the fifth
consecutive year of less than 3 percent growth in global trade,
and Director-General Roberto Azevedo said on Friday trade would
remain sluggish going into the third quarter of the
year.
Uncertainty over Britain's vote to leave the European Union
will dampen near-term economic growth for Britain and the rest
of Europe and will affect output globally, according to the IMF.
The spectre of protectionism also hangs over the meetings in
Shanghai.
China's huge but struggling steel sector has relied on
exports to offset the impact of slowing domestic demand, but it
has been accused of using unfair pricing to push foreign
competitors out of business.
Chinese trade officials have repeatedly stressed that the
country has been the victim of overzealous anti-dumping actions
by foreign countries, which fail to take into account Chinese
efficiency or its low labour and production costs.
(Reporting by David Stanway and John Ruwitch; Editing by Ed
Davies)