(Adds EU's Moscovici confirming Turkey ambition)
CHENGDU, China, July 24 Turkey wanted the final
communique of the world's financial leaders meeting in China
this weekend to include an endorsement of the current government
after the failed coup attempt last week, but did not succeed,
G20 officials said.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, attending the
meeting, denied Ankara had sought such a reference, tweeting:
"We have no such initiative."
But European Commissioner for Economic Affairs confirmed on
Sunday that Turkey had sought such a mention.
"It is true that Turkey wanted a line on that, that was
debated in the drafting sessions but the minister, after talking
to a few of us, estimated that it was wiser not to raise this
issue in the G20 session itself. That was wise," Moscovici told
a news conference.
Finance ministers and central bank governors from 20 of the
world's biggest economies (G20) met in the Chinese city of
Chengdu to discuss, among others, risks to the global economic
outlook, clouded by Britain's decision to leave the European
Union.
The Turkish government, which introduced a state of
emergency on Wednesday after the failed coup and is considering
bringing back the death penalty for the plotters, wanted the
final communique of the G20, closely watched by markets, to
include a paragraph on Turkey.
"Strengthening the rule of law is fundamental for
sustainable development and we support the legitimate government
of Turkey in its endeavours to enhance economic stability and
prosperity," the additional paragraph of the G20 was to say.
Officials from European Union countries, however, did not
support that and the final communique did not mention Turkey.
Western countries backed Turkey's government during last
week's failed putsch, but are increasingly worried about
Ankara's subsequent crackdown against thousands of members of
the security forces, judiciary, civil service and academia.
The possibility of Turkey bringing back capital punishment
for the plotters has put further strain on Ankara's relationship
with the EU, which Turkey seeks to join but which demands
candidates forego the death penalty.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Additional reporting by Gareth
Jones in Istanbul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)