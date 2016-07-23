CHENGDU, China, July 23 Turkey wanted the final
communique of the world's financial leaders meeting in China
this weekend to include an endorsement of the current government
after the failed coup attempt last week, but did not succeed,
G20 officials said.
Finance ministers and central bank governors from 20 of the
world's biggest economies (G20) are meeting in the Chinese city
of Chengdu to discuss, among others, risks to the global
economic outlook, clouded by Britain's decision to leave the
European Union.
The Turkish government, which introduced a state of
emergency on Wednesday after the failed coup and is considering
bringing back the death penalty for the plotters, wanted the
final communique of the G20, closely watched by markets, to
include a paragraph on Turkey.
"Strengthening the rule of law is fundamental for
sustainable development and we support the legitimate government
of Turkey in its endeavours to enhance economic stability and
prosperity," the additional paragraph of the G20 was to say.
Officials from European Union countries, however, did not
support that. "Turkey is out of the communique," one G20
official said.
But another G20 official said that the final G20 statement
might include a sentence that G20 countries are interested in a
stable Turkey.
Western countries backed Turkey's government during last
week's failed putsch, but are increasingly worried about
Ankara's subsequent crackdown against thousands of members of
the security forces, judiciary, civil service and academia.
The possibility of Turkey bringing back capital punishment
for the plotters has put further strain on Ankara's relationship
with the EU, which Turkey seeks to join but which demands
candidates forego the death penalty.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)