WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. President Barack Obama
will call on leaders from the Group of 20 to use fiscal policy
and other tools to boost economic growth while reducing excess
capacity at steel factories, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on
Wednesday.
The United States will also urge the G20 group to pay more
attention to angry and anxious citizens who feel left behind by
the global economic recovery, Lew said in a preview of America's
message to the Sept 4-5 summit in Hangzhou, China.
"There are very real concerns about globalization and
technology, but the answer cannot be to close ourselves off,"
Lew said in prepared remarks at the Brookings Institution.
The G20 needs to find ways to boost the living standards of
poor and middle-class families, Lew said. Obama will press G20
leaders to make banking services universally available, Lew
said.
The U.S. president also will urge more countries to launch
reviews of fuel subsidy programs, part of a commitment at the
G20 to phase out inefficient programs supporting fuel purchases.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)