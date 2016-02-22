WASHINGTON Feb 22 The United States will call on G20 countries to use all monetary and fiscal tools at their disposal in order to boost global demand, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

"We will urge greater use of policy space, including fiscal space, to bolster global demand. That would lead to strengthened confidence and I would suspect reduce volatility," the Treasury official said in a preview call with reporters ahead of a G20 meeting later this week in Shanghai, China.

G20 finance ministers, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and central bank governors will meet on Feb. 26-27, with sagging global growth, divergent monetary policies and currency devaluations set to dominate the agenda. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)