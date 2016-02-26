BRIEF-Tempur Sealy and certain of its units enter into securitization transaction
* Tempur Sealy - on April 12, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. And certain of its subsidiaries entered into a securitization transaction - sec filing
SHANGHAI Feb 26 There should not be expectations for concrete action to come out of the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers being held in Shanghai, Italy's central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.
Visco, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting that the most important aim of the meeting was to improve governments' ability to stimulate growth. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.