LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Europe will agree to take "all necessary policy measures" to keep the euro zone stable and intact, according to a Group of 20 source, quoting from a draft communique prepared for a summit of world leaders.

The draft urges euro zone countries to find ways to break the "feedback loop" between governments and banks, the source told Reuters on Monday as G20 leaders prepared to kick off the two-day summit in Mexico.

"The euro area member states at the G20 will take all necessary policy measures to safeguard the integrity and stability of the euro area, including the functioning of financial markets and breaking the feedback loop between sovereigns and banks," the source quoted the communique as saying.

European countries offered Spain a 100 billion-euro rescue plan for its banks earlier this month, adding to concerns among some investors that the cost of rescuing the region's banks could compound Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

In a rare reference to an individual country, the draft communique also singles out Greece and looks toward the formation of a new government after elections on Sunday won by New Democracy, a party that supports the European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout for Greece but wants to change the terms.

"We look forward to the euro area working in partnership with the next Greece government to ensure they remain on the path to reform and sustainability in the euro area," the source quoted the communique as saying.

There was also strong language on growth -- with less apparent emphasis on cutting budget deficits than previous G20 statements -- a possible signal to countries such as Germany and Britain that remain firmly committed to deep budget cuts.

"Strong, sustainable and balanced growth remains the top priority of the G20 as it leads to higher job creation and increases the welfare of people across the world," the draft communique reads.

"We are committed to adopting all necessary policy measures to strengthen demand, support global growth and restore confidence." (Reporting by Luke Baker; editing by William Schomberg)