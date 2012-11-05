MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Leading economies in the
Group of 20 will make sure they do not tighten budgets so
quickly as to hurt growth, according to a draft communique drawn
up for top G20 finance officials meeting on Monday.
"We will ensure the pace of fiscal consolidation is
appropriate to support growth," the draft said.
The G20 agreed in 2010 that advanced economies should halve
their budget shortfalls by the end of next year but that target
could be made more flexible given the slowdown in growth in many
countries, financial officials said earlier on Monday.
"We will ensure our public finances are on a sustainable
path, in line with the medium-term Toronto commitments in the
case of advanced economies," the draft said.