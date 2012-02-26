MEXICO CITY Feb 25 A draft communique
under discussion by Group of 20 countries commits to reviewing
progress towards more resources for the International Monetary
Fund in April, a G20 official said on Saturday.
The source said the draft communique, which is being
finalized during meetings in Mexico City this weekend, would
include bilateral loans and note purchase agreements as options
to increase the IMF's firepower.
"Progress on this strategy will be reviewed at the next
ministerial meeting in April" read the communique, the source
said. A second G20 official confirmed the contents.
The IMF used note purchase agreements to raise funds
following the financial crisis with countries including Russia,
China and India participating.
