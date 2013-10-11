WASHINGTON Oct 11 Finance ministers from the
G20 leading economies have included a sentence about the U.S.
fiscal situation in the communique to be delivered Friday after
they conclude their meeting here, France's finance minister,
Pierre Moscovici, said.
Moscovici, in comments following a speech on the sidelines
of the IMF and World Bank fall meetings, did not reveal the
substance of the statement.
The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down
since Oct. 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional
Republicans and the White House. Republicans have so far also
refused to raise the cap on the U.S. debt limit, which threatens
to cause a default on U.S. debt.