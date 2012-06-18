Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The Group of 20 leaders will pledge to take all measures necessary to boost economic growth and create jobs, according to a draft communique drawn up ahead of a G20 summit.
"We are committed to take all the policy measures needed to strengthen demand, help global growth and restore confidence...," said the Spanish-language draft, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; writing by William Schomberg)
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.