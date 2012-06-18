LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The Group of 20 leaders will pledge to take all measures necessary to boost economic growth and create jobs, according to a draft communique drawn up ahead of a G20 summit.

"We are committed to take all the policy measures needed to strengthen demand, help global growth and restore confidence...," said the Spanish-language draft, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; writing by William Schomberg)