MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Here are the main points from
the Group of 20 communique after finance chiefs met in Mexico
City.
"We will do everything necessary to strengthen the overall
health and growth of the global economy. Our main focus in the
period ahead will be to rebuild confidence and to reduce risks
and volatility in international financial markets; contribute to
a faster pace of economic recovery and job creation, and promote
the foundations for strong, sustainable, and balanced growth. We
are firmly committed to open trade and investment, expanding
markets and resisting protectionism in all its forms."
"Global growth remains modest and downside risks are still
elevated, including due to possible delays in the complex
implementation of recent policy announcements in Europe, a
potential sharp fiscal tightening in the United States, securing
funding for this year's budget in Japan, weaker growth in some
emerging markets and additional supply shocks in some commodity
markets. The reduction of global imbalances has not been
sufficient, and in many countries the process of necessary
deleveraging by the private and public sectors is ongoing and
unemployment remains high. Complete and timely implementation of
all of our policy commitments is critical in order to continue
to reduce risks and secure a durable and strong recovery."
"Current reform momentum in the EU on structural, fiscal and
financial fields needs to be continued with the view to
improving competitiveness and promoting financial stability. In
this respect, we welcome the recent decision by European leaders
to agree on a legislative framework by January 1st 2013 on a
single supervisory mechanism. We look forward to the operational
implementation of the single supervisory mechanism in the course
of 2013 and to the completion of the technical discussions on
the future of the ESM direct bank recapitalization instrument,
within a broader strategy of completing the architecture of the
EMU."
"We will ensure our public finances are on sustainable paths, in
line with the medium-term Toronto commitments in the case of
advanced economies. In light of the weak pace of global growth,
they will ensure that the pace of fiscal consolidation is
appropriate to support the recovery. Countries which have fiscal
space will let the automatic fiscal stabilizers operate as
appropriate. Those with sufficient space stand ready to support
demand as needed in the short-run should economic conditions
deteriorate. The United States will carefully calibrate the pace
of fiscal tightening to ensure that public finances are placed
on a sustainable long-run path while avoiding a sharp fiscal
contraction in 2013. In Japan further progress in medium-term
fiscal consolidation is needed. By the next Summit, advanced
economies agree to identify credible and ambitious
country-specific targets for the debt-to-GDP ratio beyond 2016,
where these do not currently exist, accompanied by clear
strategies and timetables to achieve them."
"The weak pace of global growth also reflects limited progress
towards sustaining and rebalancing global demand. We commit to
achieving external and internal adjustment in a way that
supports and sustains growth and leads to global rebalancing. In
this regard, we reiterate our commitments to move more rapidly
toward more market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange
rate flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals, avoid
persistent exchange rate misalignments and refrain from
competitive devaluation of currencies; to boost domestic sources
of growth in surplus economies, and boost national savings in
deficit economies. We reiterate that excess volatility of
financial flows and disorderly movements in exchange rates have
adverse implications for economic and financial stability. We
commit to the implementation of ambitious structural reforms
aimed at promoting output and employment."