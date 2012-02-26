MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Group of 20 countries
see euro zone discussions on ringfencing contagion from the
sovereign debt crisis as "essential" before deciding on a boost
to International Monetary Fund resources, according to a copy of
their final communique, seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The communique notes planned talks in March to discuss a
stronger European firewall in response to the crisis.
"This will provide an essential input in our ongoing
consideration to mobilize resources to the IMF," said the
communique, to be released later on Sunday.
G20 officials attending the meetings said Germany and other
European countries had been pushing for the communique to say
the firewall discussions were "important" rather than
"essential".
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Daniel Flynn; Writing by Krista
Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)