* G20 draft communique focuses on action plan for global growth

* Draft eyes new IMF credit line, new SDRs as crisis reigns

* French G20 goals overshadowed by deepening euro crisis

By Giselda Vagnoni and Matt Falloon

CANNES, France, Nov 3 G20 leaders meeting in southern France were finalising an action plan on Thursday to try and return the world economy to balanced growth and could also seek to ramp up the IMF's resources to help countries rocked by economic shocks.

A draft communique seen by Reuters, dated Nov. 2, showed the Group of 20 major economies will agree to hold countries with big budget deficits to fiscal consolidation and those with trade surpluses to boost internal demand.

The plan includes a pledge by Italy to cut its debt and deficit, sources told Reuters, as the G20 tries to tackle the gaping imbalances that set the stage for the 2007-09 crisis and hold Europe to cleaning up its fiscal mess.

"Countries with excessive debt burdens should immediately start fiscal consolidation. Countries in the eurozone that are viewed by the markets as safe havens should support demand and thus facilitate the situation for their weaker partners," Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.

G20 leaders said the summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes -- which was dominated by the sudden prospect of Greece quitting the euro -- broadly agreed that the IMF's funds should be increased to send a message of confidence and give it the means to fight future crises.

British Finance Minister George Osborne said China was supportive and no dissenting voices had been raised in talks where the G20 has been under pressure to show the same decisiveness it did in agreeing measures to tackle the 2008 crisis.

"The international community has accepted that it needs to address the general global economic situation and there is a debate that has begun but not concluded on increasing resources to the IMF in the classic way," Osborne said.

"I've not heard anyone object to the suggestion that we should increase the resources of the IMF," he said, adding: "From what I've heard of the Chinese, they too are interested in providing support to the IMF."

Chinese President Hu Jintao said in Cannes: "At this critical moment, the G20 must work to address the key problems, boost market confidence, defuse risks and meet challenges, and promote global economic growth and financial stability."

SHORT-TERM TAKES OVER

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said she hoped any action would be fast. "There is a broad view among G20 there does need to be additional financing ... we will be working on it overnight and tomorrow," she told reporters in Cannes.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy had hoped to use his year as G20 steward to achieve ambitious goals including a rethink of the global financial system and measures to fight commodity price volatility.

He has had to scale back his expectations, however, as the crisis that began two years ago in Greece has sucked in other heavy debtors in the bloc, sowing alarm in financial markets.

"The greatest vulnerability threatening the economy is the sustainability of public debt in developed economies," Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We still have serious risks and challenges we need to overcome for the future of the global economy, especially in Europe but also elsewhere with high public debt, unemployment and global imbalances. It is important all G20 countries cooperate even more than before," he said.

The G20 will unveil its final communique on Friday when it wraps up a summit where European leaders called in Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to explain himself after he called for a referendum that threatened to derail a crucial rescue plan.

Blanks in the draft document over phrasing on foreign exchange rate policies and on IMF resources showed those areas were still under discussion, but otherwise the communique contained little that was unexpected.

Reflecting the level of anxiety over the risk of a fresh economic crisis, the draft showed the G20 is considering an IMF proposal to create a new short-term credit line to help countries facing economic shocks beyond their control.

The grouping is also considering injecting billions of dollars into the global economy through a second special allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). Such a move should help manage anxiety over the euro zone crisis that is wreaking havoc with stock and bond markets.

Chinese President Hu Jintao said the use of SDRs should be expanded, suggesting Beijing could back the idea that financial securities could eventually be issued in SDRs, making the instrument an alternative reserve currency to the dollar.

In its draft statement the G20 called on the global securities regulatory body IOSCO to assess the functioning of credit default swap markets, which are largely unregulated as they trade 'over the counter' between banks and investors.

The G20 will also commit to implementing initial recommendations by IOSCO "on market integrity and efficiency, including measures to address risks posed by high frequency trading and dark liquidity".

As Greece's place in the euro zone hung in the balance on Thursday, the draft communique underlined concerns that if Italy cannot get its finances in order and rapidly introduce pension and other reforms, it could follow Greece, Italy and Portugal in needing a bailout.

"Italy commits to reaching a rapidly declining debt-to-GDP ratio starting in 2012 and a close to a balanced budget by 2013," the draft reads.

"This objective, based on the full implementation of the 60 billion euro fiscal package approved during the summer, will be underpinned by the strengthening of the fiscal rules, stemming from both the European legislation and the introduction in the constitution of the balanced budget rule."

At a European Union summit on Oct. 26, Italy agreed to balance its budget in 2013.

Seeking to tackle the imbalances that set the stage for the 2007-09 crisis, such as the gaping U.S. trade gap and the corresponding surplus in China, the G20 had initially named seven countries that should take action: the United States, China, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and India.

All 20 are now expected to promise measures, with France set to pledge billions of dollars in budget cuts.

The draft communique showed little progress on France's initial G20 goal of launching a rethink of the global monetary system. It committed to work towards a system that better reflected emerging economies but gave no time frame.

It said the composition of the IMF's SDR basket should be adjusted and broadened over time "to reflect currencies' changing role and characteristics", but made no mention of eventually including the yuan, as France had hoped. (Additional reporting by John Irish, Huw Jones, Daniel Flynn and Luke Baker; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)