BRUSSELS Oct 15 Financial leaders of the
world's 20 biggest economies will pledge on Saturday to make
sure banks have enough capital and access to funding, amid
market worries about euro zone bank capital needs that threaten
a liquidity crunch, a draft communique showed.
"We will ensure that banks are adequately capitalized and
have sufficient access to funding. Central banks have recently
taken decisive actions to this end and will continue to stand
ready to provide liquidity to banks as required," the draft
statement, obtained by Reuters, said.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's
20 biggest developing and developed economies will also welcome
the euro zone's plans to address its sovereign debt crisis
announced earlier this week.
The G20 will note however, they expect a summit of euro zone
leaders on Oct. 23 to agree on leveraging of the single currency
area's bailout fund to maximise its firepower and help dispel
market concerns by making it big enough to protect Italy and
Spain.
"In particular we welcome the adoption of the ambitious
reform of the European economic governance and the completion by
the euro area countries of the actions necessary to implement
the decisions taken by the Euro Area leaders on 21 July 2011 to
increase the capacity and the flexibility of the EFSF," the
draft communique said.
"We look forward to further work to maximize the impact of
the EFSF in order to address contagion, and to the outcome of
the European Council on October 23," it said.
