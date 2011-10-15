BRUSSELS Oct 15 Financial leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies will pledge on Saturday to make sure banks have enough capital and access to funding, amid market worries about euro zone bank capital needs that threaten a liquidity crunch, a draft communique showed.

"We will ensure that banks are adequately capitalized and have sufficient access to funding. Central banks have recently taken decisive actions to this end and will continue to stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required," the draft statement, obtained by Reuters, said.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies will also welcome the euro zone's plans to address its sovereign debt crisis announced earlier this week.

The G20 will note however, they expect a summit of euro zone leaders on Oct. 23 to agree on leveraging of the single currency area's bailout fund to maximise its firepower and help dispel market concerns by making it big enough to protect Italy and Spain.

"In particular we welcome the adoption of the ambitious reform of the European economic governance and the completion by the euro area countries of the actions necessary to implement the decisions taken by the Euro Area leaders on 21 July 2011 to increase the capacity and the flexibility of the EFSF," the draft communique said.

"We look forward to further work to maximize the impact of the EFSF in order to address contagion, and to the outcome of the European Council on October 23," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)