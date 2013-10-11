WASHINGTON Oct 11 Finance officials from the
G20 leading economies on Friday called on the United States to
act urgently to address short-term fiscal uncertainties.
The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down
since Oct. 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional
Republicans and the White House. Republicans also have refused
to raise the cap on U.S. debt, which could cause a default and
throw global markets into chaos.
In a closing summit communique, the G20 also said downside
risks remain for the world economy and that emerging markets,
which have suffered from volatility in recent months, remain
important drivers of global growth.