GENEVA Oct 6 The G20 group of nations must make headway on reforming the international system of currencies, World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy said in a speech in Berlin on Thursday, according to a text of his speech.

"Monetary policies do not operate in a vacuum - they cannot be made to function in the national interest unless they function in the global interest. And the only way to achieve this is through global cooperation," he said, according to the transcript.

"This is why we need the G20 to make headway on the issue of reform of the international monetary system, in which Germany and Brazil have taken the lead. Unilateral attempts to change or to retain the status quo will not work. Even worse, unilateral moves could trigger a spiral of tit-for-tat reactions in which every country would lose."

