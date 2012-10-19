By Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 19 Britain, France, Japan and the
European Union have called on the United States to limit the
cross-border reach of its new derivatives rules to avoid
fragmenting markets at a time of economic weakness.
Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies agreed at the
height of the financial crisis to introduce rules that require
the clearing and reporting of derivatives trades by the end of
this year, to make the market less fragile.
Rules proposed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) could bring dealers outside the United States
within their scope.
British finance minister George Osborne and his French and
Japanese peers Pierre Moscovici and Ikko Nakatsuka, as well as
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier, have written a joint
letter to CFTC chairman Gary Gensler, asking him to limit the
cross-border influence of his regulations.
"At a time of highly fragile economic growth, we believe
that it is critical to avoid taking steps that risk withdrawal
from global financial markets into inevitably less efficient
regional or national markets," the letter dated Oct. 17 said.
The letter urged countries to recognise each others' rules,
meaning the CFTC should rely on European or Japanese authorities
for regulating derivatives activities involving U.S. firms
outside the United States.
A U.S. reform of Wall Sreet, known as Dodd-Frank after the
two politicians who drew them up, could require swap dealers
outside the United States to seek authorisation from the CFTC if
one of the counterparties to a derivatives contract is a "U.S.
person", meaning an individual or firm.
There has been some talk in foreign exchange markets that
the Dodd-Frank rules are already causing a withdrawal from U.S.
counterparties by dealers outside America.
"We have noted concern among non U.S. banks, particularly in
Asia that receiving U.S. names as a counterparty ... may bring
them into the scope of Dodd-Frank rules," said Alex McDonald, at
the Wholesale Markets Brokers' Association.
But another person active in foreign exchange markets said
that shutting out business partners because of the CFTC rules
would be premature because they are not finalised.
"It's only guidance at the moment. We just have to wait
until the rules by the CFTC are clarified. Until then it's all
speculation," this person said, asking not to be named because
he was not authorised to speak to journalists.
Several countries have already called on the United States
to rethink another part of Dodd-Frank - the Volcker Rule, which
bans deposit taking banks from taking bets on the market -
fearing it would crimp government debt trading abroad.