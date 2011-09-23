* Bill Gates offers financing proposals to aid poor
* Gates proposal includes taxing financial transactions
* Poor nations need $80-100 bln to tackle climate change
* G20 nations seeking alternative funding for poor
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A report by Microsoft
founder Bill Gates to Group of 20 ministers on Friday proposes
raising new funding for poorer countries by taxing financial
transactions, tobacco, and shipping and aviation fuels,
according to details of a G20 report obtained by Reuters.
The Gates Foundation was tasked by current G20 chair,
France, to look at how the governments of its member countries
could raise new money for aid to developing nations, including
plugging an estimated $80-100 billion funding gap to help the
poor adapt to climate change.
With traditional Western donors in Europe and the United
States under pressure to cut their budgets, developing nations
are looking at news ways to raise resources to develop their
growing economies.
Gates' point, according to a draft technical note on the
report, is that if African countries can maintain current
average growth rates, their economies will double in size by
early next decade and gross domestic product per capital will
rise by more than 50 percent.
While countries in Africa are looking increasingly toward
China and India for support, there is also pressure on Western
donors to keep their commitments to aid impoverished nations.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick this week warned that
the European crisis was already affecting developing economies
through declining demand. He said budgets of poor countries
have not yet fully recovered from the double shock of the 2008
global financial crisis and a food price crisis.
He said more than 40 percent of developing nations now have
government deficits in excess of 4 percent of GDP.
South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said there
was rising concern among policymakers in developing economies
about the escalating crisis in Europe and how it could impact
their economies.
He said poorer countries were "innocent bystanders that had
to suffer quite significantly because of the crisis that we had
nothing to do with".
"Not only is the traditional aid envelope being impact upon
by the current developments, but the private financing part is
also potentially impacted negatively," Gordhan said.
THORNY FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
The Gates report supports the thorny issue of a financial
transaction tax as a way of raising "substantial resources" for
developing countries. It suggests even a small tax of 10 basis
points on equities and 2 basis points on bonds would raise
about $48 billion among G20 member states, or $9 billion if
only adopted by larger European countries.
Countries such as Canada, Britain, the United States,
Australia and China oppose the tax because it puts more burden
on banks, while France, Germany and Austria support it.
"Our position hasn't changed - we're still opposed," said
Mary Ann Dewey-Plante, spokeswoman for Canada's Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty referring to the financial transaction
tax. She said testimony in August by Flaherty called such a tax
"punitive and counter-productive" because it reduced banks'
lending ability during weak economic growth.
U.S.-based business groups on Friday voiced their concern
at growing calls for a financial transaction tax, saying they
had written to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to
reiterate their opposition.
"A transaction tax will cycle through the entire U.S.
economy, harming both investors, and businesses," the group of
trade associations said. "A number of studies have shown that a
FTT will impede the efficiency of markets, impair depth and
liquidity, raise costs to issuers, investors, and pensioners,
and distort capital flows by discriminating against asset
classes," they said.
The groups included the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the
National Association of Manufacturers and the National
Federation of Independent Business.
TACKLING CLIMATE COSTS
Gates' report will also propose a "compelling case" for all
governments to tax tobacco heavily to reduce consumption, and
generate revenue to meet health costs. It could raise about
$170 billion a year in G20 countries.
While some countries already tax tobacco heavily, the
average excise tax in G20 countries is 48 percent, and poorer
countries tend to be much lower, the report will say.
Gates also supports World Bank and International Monetary
Fund proposals to introduce taxes on shipping and aviation
fuels, even though these are politically hard to agree on and
technically complicated to design, the note said.
IMF and World Bank studies show a carbon-based bunker fuel
tax, for example, could raise $30 billion annually by 2020.
A meeting in South Africa in November will tackle the next
round of climate change talks. Disputes between rich and poor
on sharing curbs in greenhouse gases have slowed agreement on a
new global climate agreement.
