WASHINGTON, June 18 The Group of 20 leading and
emerging economies will "take the necessary actions" to
strengthen the global economy, and if growth weaken
substantially, countries without heavy debt loads stand ready to
stimulate their economies, according to a draft communique from
the G0 summit.
"Should economic conditions deteriorate significantly
further, those countries with sufficient fiscal space stand
ready to coordinate and implement discretionary fiscal actions
to support domestic demand, as appropriate," the draft obtained
by Reuters on Monday said.
The United States also will avoid the "fiscal cliff" of
expiring tax cuts and planned spending cuts due at year end,
which threaten to throw its economy into recession, the draft
said.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)