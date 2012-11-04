MEXICO CITY Nov 4 A draft communique being
prepared for Group of 20 policymakers sees elevated risks to the
global economy, including from potential fiscal tightening in
the United States and Japan, a source familiar with the draft
told Reuters on Sunday.
"Global growth remains modest and risks remain elevated,
including due to possible delays in the complex implementation
of recent policy announcements in Europe, a potential sharp
fiscal tightening in the United States and Japan, weaker growth
in some emerging markets and additional supply shocks in some
commodity markets," the draft said, according to the source.