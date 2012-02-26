MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Group of 20 countries
see downside risks to the global economy and expect growth this
year will be moderate, a G20 official said on Sunday, reading
from a draft communique for the Mexico City meetings.
"Growth expectations for 2012 are moderate and downside
risks continue to be high," the source quoted the communique as
saying.
"The international economic environment has continued to be
characterized by an uneven performance with weak growth in
advanced economies and a stronger, albeit slowing, expansion in
emerging markets. Structural problems, insufficient global
rebalancing, a persistent development gap and high levels of
public and private indebtedness and uncertainty continue
weighing on medium-term global growth prospects."
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)