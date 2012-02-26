MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Group of 20 countries
see a euro zone decision to boost their firewall as "essential"
before an agreement to bolster resources for the International
Monetary Fund, a G20 official said, citing a draft communique
from the Mexico City meetings.
"Euro area countries will reassess the strength of their
support facilities in March. This will provide an essential
input in our ongoing consideration to mobilize resources to the
IMF," the official said, quoting from the draft.
"We are reviewing options to ensure resources for the IMF
could be mobilized in a timely manner."
Another G20 official said there was debate over the wording,
with European countries pushing for the communique to say the
euro zone decision was "important" rather than "essential".
(Reporting by Jan Strupcewski; Writing by Krista Hughes;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)