CANNES, France Nov 2 A draft G20 communique
agreed by deputies stresses the group's "determination" to
enhance currency rate flexibility, slightly stronger language
than in past statements that used the word "commitment", a G20
source said on Wednesday.
The draft still needs to be approved by leaders from the 20
major economies, the source told Reuters on the eve of a heads
of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes where
China's policy on its yuan currency is likely to be discussed.
The source also said there was no agreement as yet on how to
bolster the International Monetary Fund's resources so it can
help stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
