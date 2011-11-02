CANNES, France Nov 2 A draft G20 communique agreed by deputies stresses the group's "determination" to enhance currency rate flexibility, slightly stronger language than in past statements that used the word "commitment", a G20 source said on Wednesday.

The draft still needs to be approved by leaders from the 20 major economies, the source told Reuters on the eve of a heads of state summit in the French Riviera resort of Cannes where China's policy on its yuan currency is likely to be discussed.

The source also said there was no agreement as yet on how to bolster the International Monetary Fund's resources so it can help stem the euro zone's debt crisis.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Noah Barkin)