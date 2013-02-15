MOSCOW Feb 15 Discussions on drafting a Group
of 20 communique are proving "difficult" but the passage on
currencies will not single out Japan's expansive policies, a
Russian official said on Friday.
"There will be no specific mention of Japan - we are all in
the same boat," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak,
Russia's G20 finance 'sherpa', told reporters.
"People understand that at some point you need to take quick
decisions because we are talking about unemployment and social
problems."
Speaking ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and
central bankers in Moscow, Storchak said: "There are lots of
questions. Drafting is always difficult."