MOSCOW Feb 15 Discussions on drafting a Group of 20 communique are proving "difficult" but the passage on currencies will not single out Japan's expansive policies, a Russian official said on Friday.

"There will be no specific mention of Japan - we are all in the same boat," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak, Russia's G20 finance 'sherpa', told reporters.

"People understand that at some point you need to take quick decisions because we are talking about unemployment and social problems."

Speaking ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Storchak said: "There are lots of questions. Drafting is always difficult."