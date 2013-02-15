MOSCOW Feb 15 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Friday that he considered loose talk on
currencies to be "inappropriate, fruitless and self-defeating".
Speaking in Moscow ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance
officials, Draghi declined - in line with policy - to say
whether the euro's exchange rate was appropriate but noted it
was in line with long-term averages in nominal and real terms.
He declined to pre-empt a debate on the wording of a G20
communique on currencies and borrowing by governments, but made
it clear that he favoured structural reforms as a path to growth
rather than ramping up state borrowing.
"We don't believe that inflating budget deficits to create
demand is sustainable," Draghi told a news conference after
talks with Russian central bank officials.