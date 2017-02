June 5 The Group of 20 major economies will discuss encouraging countries with the fiscal capability to boost spending to help the euro zone and global economies, a G20 official in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Countries with sound fiscal positions will be encouraged to boost spending at the G20 level," the official, who declined to be identified, said.

"As of now, Germany and Canada could be seen as those having fiscal capabilities among the advanced economies," the official said.

(Reporting by Asia bureau; Editing by Ed Lane)