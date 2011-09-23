WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Finance officials from the
Group of 20 nations plan to issue a communique after
discussions about the world economy but it was unlikely to
contain any surprises, a G20 source said.
"It will be on the economic situation. There won't be any
surprises in it," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Officials had previously said the G20 meeting, held over a
working dinner in Washington, was not expected to yield a
communique. World stock prices fell to their lowest level in 13
months on Thursday, hurt by concerns about Europe's debt
crisis, weaker Chinese economic data and slow U.S. growth.