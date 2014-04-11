WASHINGTON, April 11 The G20 has agreed to give
Washington until the end of this year to ratify reforms to the
International Monetary Fund before asking the lender to develop
alternative options that could bypass the United States, a G20
official said on Friday.
The final communique of the G20 finance ministers and
central bank governors will not include tougher language favored
by Brazil, that would have seen the IMF developing alternative
options now to be put in place if the U.S. Congress did not pass
the reforms IMF member countries agreed to in 2010 by the end of
2014.
The official said the Americans are "extremely committed" to
the reforms. "So the question is, can the G20 help that along,"
he said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the
communique has not yet been made public.
(Reporting by Reuters IMF/G20 reporting team)