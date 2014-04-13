* G20 gives U.S. until year-end to ratify reforms to the
Fund
* IMF quota reforms would give emerging power greater say
By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, April 13 Reforms to the
International Monetary Fund have hit a deadlock despite a
declaration from global financial chiefs that they would move
forward without the United States if it fails to ratify the
changes by year-end, a G20 official said on Sunday.
The inability to proceed with giving emerging markets a more
powerful voice at the IMF and shoring up the lender's resources
appeared the most contentious issue for officials from the Group
of 20 leading economies and the representatives for all IMF
member nations who met over the weekend.
In a final communique, G20 finance ministers and central
bankers said they were "deeply disappointed" with the U.S.
delay.
"Some said that we need to give the U.S. more space," the
official, who participated in the G20 talks and spoke on
conditions of anonymity, said. "I say we are at a dead end."
Any attempt to break the package of reforms, proposed by the
G20 in 2010, would be disastrous not only for the United States,
but for the whole group, he said, because most countries have
already gone through the ratification procedures.
"If you pull the 2010 package apart, you will have to start
anew," the official said. "And this factor cannot be overcome.
How to overcome it? Nobody wants to go again through this
process for the second time."
Other officials were not immediately available for comment.
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE?
Emerging markets, most handicapped by the lack of reforms,
expressed exasperation over the weekend that a four-year wait
for the reforms is asking too much of them. But it is unclear
what moves could be taken to overcome the impasse.
There could be some ad hoc measures taken to achieve at
least some of the governance overhaul for the global lender
without formal U.S. approval. Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said developing nations may demand changes to the IMF's
emergency borrowing mechanism if the United States does not
approve the overhaul.
Most of the solutions, however, giving the structure of
decision making at the IMF, could not be implemented without the
U.S. approval. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said President
Barack Obama's administration would do its best to push IMF
quota reforms through the U.S. Congress this year.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, said it is
too early to talk about alternatives.
"Plan A is going to be explored to the end, and in depth,
but if that plan A doesn't work, then we will worry about plan
B."
For now, the G20 official said, there is no plan B.
"There is nowhere to go," he said. "Initially, you have a
discussion, but then when you move to details, there is
nothing."
The impasse in the reforms has already had some side
effects, including the increase in regional funds that act on a
smaller scale, but which altogether could potentially undermine
the role of the IMF in the future.
At the G20 meeting over the weekend, officials tried to stay
optimistic that the U.S., despite complaints from some
Republicans have that the changes would cost too much at a time
Washington was running big budget deficits, will come forward.
But the prospects are not promising, the G20 official said.
"It is impossible to defend national interests, and we are
all forced to do so, and not offer a breakthrough solution that
would respond to current needs," he said.
"At a time when the world has become multi-polar, why should
one country should have the veto power?"
(Additinal reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Robert
Birsel)