WASHINGTON, April 11 Russia's finance minister
said on Friday that his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble,
and other ministers from the Group of 20 leading nations have
expressed willingness to help resolve Ukraine's gas crisis.
Schaeuble met on the sidelines of the World
Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington
and gas deliveries to Ukraine dominated the bilateral talk,
Anton Siluanov said.
"Schaeuble and others are interested in a fast resolve of
Ukraine's (gas) conflict and in the country's ability to repay
its obligations," Siluanov said.
Moscow insists, however, that Kiev must first repay
outstanding debt for natural gas deliveries before any further
Russian aid to Kiev can be considered. Russia estimates the debt
at $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)