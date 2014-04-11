WASHINGTON, April 10 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told U.S. Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday that Moscow was concerned about Ukraine's unpaid debt for supplies of natural gas, but was ready to work with international partners on financial aid for Kiev.

"A concern was expressed about Ukraine's growing debt for Russian gas supplies, particularly in the context of preparations for the winter season of 2014-2015," Siluanov told journalists after meeting Lew on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington.

"Russia is ready to participate in supporting Ukraine together with the IMF and the European Union," Siluanov said.

He also said he had told his U.S counterpart that the inclusion of Crimea into Russian territory was legal. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Alessandra Prentice)