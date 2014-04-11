WASHINGTON, April 10 Ukraine Finance Mnister Oleksander Shlapak said on Thursday that Kiev has fulfilled all conditions to receive the first portion of the financial aid package from the International Monetary Fund.

"We're here to speak in more specific terms about time and conditions of (international) support," Shlapak told journalists on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF spring meeting in Washington.

"Moreover, Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions set by the IMF for the first tranche."

