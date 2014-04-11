WASHINGTON, April 11 The International Monetary
Fund is able to lend to Ukraine because the country's debt is
sustainable, the head of the IMF's European department, Reza
Moghadam, said on Friday.
"Debt in Ukraine is sustainable," Reza Moghadam said in a
news conference during the IMF and World Bank spring 2014
meetings.
He noted that Ukraine's external debt, which has suffered as
a result of the country's political crisis and tensions with
Russia, was only around 30 percent of its GDP.
Ukraine's total debt would be around 50 percent of GDP this
year and next, he said.
"It is difficult to see that it would go on an unsustainable
path. We can go ahead and lend," Moghadam said.
The IMF has pledged to cover Ukraine's financing needs of
$27 billion over the next two years.
The exact size of the IMF programme will depend on how much
other international lenders, like the European Union, would
contribute to the government in Kiev, Moghadam said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)