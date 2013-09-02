BERLIN, Sept 2 Leaders of the Group of 20
leading economies will discuss volatility and currency concerns
in emerging markets at their summit this week in the Russian
city of St Petersburg, a German official said on Monday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
G20 - which groups the advanced as well as major developing
economies - was the "right forum" for such discussions, amid
concerns about the impact on emerging markets of U.S. plans to
cut back its huge bond-buying programme.
"The position of Germany is known - that emerging economies
can alleviate some of their problems with structural reforms and
that they must take into account the effects of expansive
monetary policy, especially with regard to the (U.S. Federal
Reserve's) exit strategy," the official said.