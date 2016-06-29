By Kathy Chen and Chen Aizhu
| BEIJING, June 29
reform and tighter emission regulations to promote natural gas
as the most effective fuel to cut its emissions, industry
executives said on Wednesday.
The world's largest energy user's ambition to spur gas use
is hitting snags because of an inflexible pricing mechanism,
lack of market access by independent players and infrastructure
limitations, they said.
As the economy slows, gas demand in the world's
third-largest user has fallen to the lower single digits in the
past two years, a far cry from the heady years between 2004 and
2013 when demand jumped five-fold.
Wider market reform from exploration and production to
distribution is required to unlock supplies of the cleaner
burning fuel, and stricter emission regulations will help boost
the appeal of gas versus coal, which powers nearly three
quarters of China's electricity supply.
"Regulations need to be advanced, especially on emission
controls. As long as the policy makers send the right signals
the industry will respond," said Mel Ydreos, executive director
of public affairs of the International Gas Union, on the
sidelines of G20 energy ministers meeting.
Xu Wenrong, president of China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), called for the government to further reform
domestic gas pricing and give policy support for its greater
use.
China currently sets its city-gate wholesale natural gas
prices via a link with alternative fuels, but official price
adjustments often lag changes in oil prices. The government last
cut gas prices in November last year.
In competing against coal, which supplies some 64 percent of
the country's energy needs and is the main contributor to carbon
emissions and air pollution, the government should make the
polluter pay a higher cost, either by pricing carbon or
implementing a carbon tax, said IGU's Ydreos.
China is set to launch a national carbon market next year,
building on seven pilot regional markets, while a carbon tax
appears to be shelved as it requires a lengthy legislative
process and has a wider impact on industries already struggling.
"The government should be responsible for compensating gas
for its much lower emissions," Wang Zhigang, senior vice
president of Sinopec, told the same forum.
The industry also called for a level playing field for
natural gas versus renewables for electricity generation.
China has granted generous subsidies for power generated
from wind and solar plants, unleashing rapid expansions and more
recently idled capacity as much has failed to get connected to
grids. Few incentives were offered to gas, industry officials
said.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Kathy Chen, editing by William
Hardy)