BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
WASHINGTON, April 18 Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg and French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici on Thursday said that it was important to push ahead with a European banking union quickly.
Any change to European law to allow a regional banking union must only be technical to avoid delaying the project, the finance ministers told a panel discussion on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings.
Germany has said the EU's Lisbon treaty had to be changed to allow common rules on shutting troubled banks, prompting concerns of delays.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.