WASHINGTON, April 18 Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg and French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici on Thursday said that it was important to push ahead with a European banking union quickly.

Any change to European law to allow a regional banking union must only be technical to avoid delaying the project, the finance ministers told a panel discussion on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings.

Germany has said the EU's Lisbon treaty had to be changed to allow common rules on shutting troubled banks, prompting concerns of delays.