BRUSSELS Oct 30 The European Union's leadership
called on the G20 group of industrialised nations to help stave
off an impending global downturn, matching the EU's own efforts
over its debt crisis, the EU executive said in a statement on
Sunday.
In a letter dispatched to G20 leaders on Saturday ahead of
next week's summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy
and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso pledged to
implement a package of responses to a debt crisis engulfing the
17 countries using the euro currency.
"However, whilst we in Europe will play our part, this
cannot alone ensure global recovery and rebalanced growth,"
Sunday's statement said, quoting the letter by the two
presidents.
"There is a continued need for joint action by all G20
partners in a spirit of common responsibility and common
purpose," they wrote, according to the statement.
Internal divisions within the G20 grouping have raised
questions over its effectiveness in tackling the crisis. Van
Rompuy and Barroso called for "a renewed collective G20 spirit,"
the statement said.
At next Thursday and Friday's G20 summit, the EU will seek
to "help restore global confidence, support sustainable growth
and job creation, and maintain financial stability," the
statement said.
In their letter the two presidents detailed a package of
measures that European government leaders agreed during a summit
last Wednesday, insisting the measures "will contribute to the
swift resolution of the crisis."
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)