BRUSSELS Oct 30 The European Union's leadership called on the G20 group of industrialised nations to help stave off an impending global downturn, matching the EU's own efforts over its debt crisis, the EU executive said in a statement on Sunday.

In a letter dispatched to G20 leaders on Saturday ahead of next week's summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso pledged to implement a package of responses to a debt crisis engulfing the 17 countries using the euro currency.

"However, whilst we in Europe will play our part, this cannot alone ensure global recovery and rebalanced growth," Sunday's statement said, quoting the letter by the two presidents.

"There is a continued need for joint action by all G20 partners in a spirit of common responsibility and common purpose," they wrote, according to the statement.

Internal divisions within the G20 grouping have raised questions over its effectiveness in tackling the crisis. Van Rompuy and Barroso called for "a renewed collective G20 spirit," the statement said.

At next Thursday and Friday's G20 summit, the EU will seek to "help restore global confidence, support sustainable growth and job creation, and maintain financial stability," the statement said.

In their letter the two presidents detailed a package of measures that European government leaders agreed during a summit last Wednesday, insisting the measures "will contribute to the swift resolution of the crisis." (Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)