BRUSSELS Oct 10 The euro zone debt crisis is
likely to be the focus of the summit of the leaders of the
world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies (G20) in
early November, because of concern about the dangerous
spillovers it may have on the rest of the world, top European
Union officials said in a letter on Monday.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a letter to
other EU leaders, however, that the summit, to be held on Nov
3-4 in Cannes, France, should also discuss risks to global
growth from the United States and emerging economies.
"Europe will be in the focus of the Cannes summit," the
letter from Barroso and Van Rompuy said.
"Our G20 partners' perception is that if Europe does not
solve its sovereign debt crisis there will be dangerous
spillovers on the global economy. We need to show them that the
European Union is determined to do whatever necessary to
overcome the current difficulties," the two EU leaders said.
They said that many of the economic imbalances that existed
before the euro zone debt crisis were still there, indicating
China's undervalued yuan currency and lack of savings in the
United States.
"We therefore need to ensure a balanced discussion of the
various risks to the global economy, including those coming from
the U.S. and from emerging market economies. All countries need
to make a contribution," the letter said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)